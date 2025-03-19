Clint Nester named 2025 Ohio CCA of the Year

COLUMBUS — Clint Nester was recently recognized with the 2025 Ohio Certified Crop Adviser of the Year award at the 2025 Conservation Tillage & Technology Conference held March 11-12 in Ada, Ohio,

He received a plaque and a $1,500 cash award for his contributions, courtesy of the Ohio Association of Independent Crop Consultants and Ohio Farm Bureau Federation.

Nester is a certified crop adviser and co-owner of Nester Ag, LLC.

“Clint’s strong integration of technology with traditional agronomy sets a high standard for agronomic advice and service,” said Jason Hartschuh, chairman of the Ohio CCA board. “His work and commitment at Nester Ag to precision agriculture, nutrient management, soil sampling, data management and variable rate seeding showcases his dedication to enhancing crop yields and efficiency.”

The award, sponsored by the Ohio Certified Crop Advisers Program, recognizes individuals for their service to farmers; contributions to nutrient, soil and water and integrated pest management; crop production and fostering knowledge within Ohio’s agriculture industry.

“Clint stands out not just for his agronomic expertise, but for his dedication to our farm and community,” said a representative from one of his farmer clients who nominated Nester for the award. “He seamlessly integrates the latest agricultural technologies with our needs, driving significant improvements in our operations. His proactive approach, especially in scouting and custom recommendations, has made him indispensable to us. Clint’s commitment extends beyond professional services as he actively supports programs in our community.”

Recent awardees include Josh Snyder of Sunrise Cooperative; Dr. Alex J. Lindsey, Department of Horticulture and Crop Science at Ohio State University; Tina Lust, Lust Seed Sales & Service; Thomas Puch, Heritage Cooperative; Wesley Haun, Tiger-Sul

Products, LLC and Don Boehm, Legacy Farmers Cooperative.

The Ohio CCA program is administered by the Ohio AgriBusiness Association. For more information, visit oaba.net/cca.