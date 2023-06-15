Conkel family donates 177 acres in Pike County

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife recently received a donation on behalf of Marion and Fred Conkel of 177 acres of land in Pike County for use as a public wildlife area.

The property was donated by Patricia Ann Conkel through her trust in honor of her husband Fred Conkel and his father Marion Conkel.

Marion and Fred Conkel Wildlife Area lies in Pike County, about 5 miles southeast of Waverly. The new wildlife area is off Straight Creek Road, south of State Route 335. The area comprises mostly wooded, steep terrain with abundant white-tailed deer, wild turkeys, and squirrels. Former pastureland provides grassland habitat that benefits birds, butterflies, insects and rabbits.

Visitors to the property can use old logging roads and trails to navigate. The division of wildlife will allow hunting on the property in the 2023-24 season through the Ohio Landowner-Hunter Access Partnership.

The Division of Wildlife is working on releasing maps and additional information about the property. Hunters are required to obtain a free daily access permit online or on the HuntFish OH mobile app before accessing the property. All Ohio Landowner-Hunter Access Partnership program rules apply.

The Division of Wildlife is interested in receiving property donations to serve as wildlife areas. Those wishing to donate property to the Division of Wildlife may call 800-945-3543 during normal business hours. Qualified staff is available to assist interested parties through the donation process.