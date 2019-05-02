Contest seeks Ohio’s future food products

TOLEDO — Ohioans have the opportunity to land a food product on store shelves through the Ohio Signature Food Contest, running now through May 31.

Food industry experts will judge based on viability of the product, commercialization potential, business strategy, marketability and overall appeal to the marketplace.

Products do not need to be fully designed or ready for market, but the ability to communicate a specific vision is needed.

Finalists will be invited to present their business concepts and products to a panel of judges.

The winner will be announced during a ceremony in late July at the Ohio State Fair in Columbus.

The winner will receive assistance to help advance a product to the marketplace.

Production will be available at the Northwest Ohio Cooperative Kitchen in Bowling Green, Ohio.

The entry form and rules are available at ciftinnovation.org.

The deadline to submit the application is May 31.