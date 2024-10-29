Controlled hunting program to affect four Geauga parks

Ohio hunters checked 12,712 deer during the muzzleloader season, Jan. 6-9, 2024. (Submitted photo)

CHARDON, Ohio — Parts of the Geauga Park District will be closed this fall and winter for the controlled hunting program.

From a half hour before sunrise to a half hour after sunset, The Rookery will be closed Nov. 16 and 17, Jan. 4, 6 and 7; Observatory Park will be closed Dec. 2 and 3; The West Woods will be closed Dec. 5 and 6; and Big Creek Park will be closed Dec. 21.

All these dates are also posted at www.geaugaparkdistrict.org under Park & Trail Alert along the top, and rangers and/or signs will be posted at the park entrance these days as a reminder.

Controlled hunting has been used since the 2007-08 season to maintain healthy, balanced populations of plants and animals on Park District properties. Learn more about the program at www.geaugaparkdistrict.org under Activities, then Hunting & Trapping.

