Cuyahoga County Fair Livestock Sale results

AUG. 9, 2025 | SALE TOTAL: $74,944.10 | TOTAL LOTS: 52 LOTS
STEER: 6 LOTS
GRAND CHAMPION: Sodapop Kiser | Bid: $10,848.75 | Weight: 1,315 lbs | Buyer: Justin Fox; RESERVE CHAMPION: Cooper Kiser | Bid: $5,376.25 | Weight: 1,265 lbs | Buyer: Renee Schapel
HOG: 16 LOTS
GRAND CHAMPION: Kyleight Hines | Bid: $1,722 | Weight: 246 lbs | Buyer: Greystone Veterinarian Hospital + Urgent Care, Dr. Lindsay Kostal; RESERVE CHAMPION: Spencer Stephan | Bid: $1054.00 | Weight: 248 lbs | Buyer: Jill Thein
LAMB: 1 LOT
GRAND CHAMPION: Natalie Fitzgerald | Bid: $1,035 | Weight: 138 lbs | Buyer: James Mikesina
TURKEYS: 2 LOTS
GRAND CHAMPION: Jake Johnson | Bid: $338 | Weight: 48 lbs | Buyer: Christian Sokolowski; RESERVE CHAMPION: Spencer Stephan | Bid: $368 | Weight: 50 lbs | Buyer: Tom Sabrey
RABBITS – ROASTERS: 3 LOTS
GRAND CHAMPION: Sodapop Kiser | Bid: $700 | Weight: 13.2 lbs | Buyer: Preston Family Farms & Cuyahoga County Farm Bureau; RESERVE CHAMPION: Cooper Kiser | Bid: $489 | Weight: 12.8 lbs | Buyer: Greystone Veterinarian Hospital + Urgent Care, Dr. Lindsay Kostal
RABBITS – FRYERS: 1 LOTS
GRAND CHAMPION: Hannah Eldridge | Bid: $110 | Weight: 14.9 lbs | Buyer: North Royalton City Council President Paul Marnecheck
DUCKS: 1 LOT
GRAND CHAMPION: Natalie Fitzgerald | Bid: $398 | Weight: 27.3 lbs | Buyer: Jacob Durda
CHICKENS: 17 LOTS
GRAND CHAMPION: Londyn Yonkovski | Bid: $1,615 | Weight: 23.8 lbs | Buyer: Doug Cline; RESERVE CHAMPION: Owen Szpak | Bid: $330 | Weight: 24.5 lbs | Buyer: Jackie Welch
QUAIL: 5 LOTS
GRAND CHAMPION: Ava Burrows | Bid: $500 | Buyer: Erin Hines; RESERVE CHAMPION: Chesley Cormak | Bid: $150 | Buyer: Andrew Koranda