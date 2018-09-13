Dairy grazing webinar series begins Sept. 19

LEESPORT, Pa. — The Penn State Extension dairy team is offering a webinar series for dairy producers with grazing systems.

The first in the five-part series begins Sept. 19. All seminars start at 1 p.m. and run for one hour.

Participants can register in advance for this free series at extension.psu.edu/grazing-guides and log on to psu.zoom.us/j/966321203 to participate in the live webinars.

The first session is on Agronomic Pasture Management: Conventional Systems, featuring Dave Wilson, extension educator in agronomy.

Other webinars will be:

Oct. 17: Agronomic Pasture Management: Organic Systems, Dave Wilson, Penn State;

Agronomic Pasture Management: Organic Systems, Dave Wilson, Penn State; Dec. 19: Kelp for Supplemental Feeding of Dairy Cows on Pasture, Andre Brito, University of New Hampshire;

Kelp for Supplemental Feeding of Dairy Cows on Pasture, Andre Brito, University of New Hampshire; Jan. 16, 2019: Grazing Management in Robotic Milking Herds, Howard Straub, Michigan State University;

Grazing Management in Robotic Milking Herds, Howard Straub, Michigan State University; Feb. 20, 2019: Integrating Annuals into your Grazing System, Brook Wilke, Michigan State University.

Recordings will be posted at extension.psu.edu/dairy-grazing-management-guide for those who cannot attend the live webinars.

This webinar series qualifies for one SmartStart credit for every two webinars from AgChoice Farm Credit.

For more information, contact Mathew M. Haan, Penn State dairy educator, at mmh29@psu.edu or 610-378-1327.