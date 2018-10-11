Dairy topic roundtables offered in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Dairy producers are encouraged to attend one of the Dairy Industry Producer Roundtable Meetings this October in Myerstown, Carlisle, State College, Mansfield, Martinsburg and Grove City.

The roundtable meetings will include a discussion on current market dynamics and controlling the controllable through the right resources, as well as a look at dairy programs recently made available, both at the federal level and within the state.

The roundtables are intended to provide a forum for dairy producers to ask questions and gain insight on the factors currently affecting the marketplace and how they can best prepare for the next twelve months, said Jayne Sebright, executive director with the Center for Dairy Excellence.

To register, email Heidi Zimmerman at hzimmerman1@centerfordairyexcellence.org, or call the Center for Dairy Excellence at 717-346-0849. For complete details, register online at www.centerfordairyexcellence.org/dairy-producer-roundtable-meetings/.

All meetings are free to attend; however, registration is required.