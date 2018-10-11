Ohio EPA to discuss brine injection wells

COSHOCTON, Ohio — The Ohio EPA will hold a public meeting to discuss draft permits-to-operate for two Class I non-hazardous waste injection wells at the Buckeye Brine facility in Coshocton.

An information session will begin at 6 p.m., Oct. 18, at Coshocton High School, 1205 Cambridge Rd., immediately followed by a hearing to accept public comments on the permit applications.

If the draft permit is approved, the injection wells would only be allowed to accept non-hazardous wastes. Approved wastes would be injected far below the lowermost source of drinking water.

The injection wells are designed to prevent injected wastes from impacting underground sources of drinking water. Ohio EPA will accept written comments on the permit application through Oct. 26.

Anyone may submit comments or request to be on the mailing list for information.

To comment or receive information on the permit application, email jess.stottsberry@epa.ohio.gov or mail: Ohio EPA, Division of Drinking and Ground Waters, Attn: UIC Unit Supervisor, P.O. Box 1049, Columbus, Ohio 43216-1049.