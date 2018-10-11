Roundup of FFA news for Oct. 11, 2018

MILLERSBURG, Ohio — On Sept. 27, 29 members of the West Holmes FFA Presented the annual Fifth Grade Farm Tour. The officer team attended, including Taylor Feikert, Abby Rohr, Anna Irwin, Laura Irwin, Rebecca Sprang, Lexi Ogi, Jayme Pennell and Maddie Stitzlein.

Juniors and seniors included Hayleigh Bender, Travett Boughman, Megan Brannon, Ethan Drzazga, Hannah Goines, Macin Hager, John Hughes, Braxton Lint, Philip Lepley, Megan McKenna, Mariah Miller, Kylie Ramirez, Ethan Reining, Logan Schlauch, Chasidy Schmucker, Gabriella Sherman, Brayden Schumaker, Lucas Shaum, Tierra Slaubaugh, Hunter Smith, Ella Sprang, Chase Stitzlein.

The tour was hosted by the Holmes Soil and Water Conservation District, and Spring Walk Farm. The farm is owned by Bill and Bev Wachtel, and is operated by Bill, his son, Kurt, and a few other workers.

They own 150 Holsteins and Guernseys. The FFA helped set up and run the event. The schools in attendance were as follows; Clark, Holmesville, Killbuck, Lakeville, and Millersburg.

Four graduate members of the chapter will be receiving their American FFA Degrees in October. The recipients are Becca Vales, Alyx Morris, Chris VanSickle, and Erik Hanna. These four will get to walk across stage at National Convention to be awarded their degree on Oct. 27 in Indianapolis.

On Sept. 28, the chapter sent 13 members to Greenhand Camp. The camp is located in Carroll County, along Leesville Lake. At the camp, members have the chance to interact with state FFA officers, participate in activities, and learn more about the FFA organization.

• • •

LOUDONVILLE, Ohio — The Loudonville FFA urban soils team placed eighth at district soils competition Sept. 27 at Malabar Farm in Richland County. The team of Maggie Teel, Josh Book, Caden Grassman, and Josh Rhamey reached districts after competing in county soils in mid-September.

They judged the soil based on soil structure and texture and then determined its best usage for: buildings with basements, septic systems, driveways, and gardens.

• • •

HANOVERTON, Ohio — The United FFA held its monthly meeting recently. Officers gave monthly reports on the past months topics and activities. The safety, stakeholder, and eco-friendly committees all gave reports as well.

The FFA chapter discussed to advertise with flyers for the annual fruit sale. The chapter passed this motion and will be designing flyers soon. The fruit sale starts Oct. 11.

The chapter decided on prizes for the annual fruit sale, keeping them the same as last year.

Mr. Sutton announced the winning T-shirt design for this year. In addition, Megan Drake announced that Kaid Crawford won the Program of Activities cover contest for this year. Lastly, the chapter discussed letting the officers to come to the pizza party for the fruit sale as long as they help with loading out fruit the night the fruit comes in.

• • •

WEST SALEM, Ohio — On Sept. 22, members of the Northwestern FFA Chapter gathered at the Vaughan residence for the annual fall meeting.

The group went over the agenda for the year and the basics of the committee. Dugan McLaughlin reported on the safety committee, which met to discuss having speakers come in to talk about various safety measures within agriculture.

Brock Tegtmeier moved to participate in the Farm Tour Oct. 13 and 14.