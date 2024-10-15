Dale Sylvester Grassbaugh obituary

HOWARD, Ohio — Dale Sylvester Grassbaugh, 88, went home to be with the Lord surrounded by loving family Oct. 5 at home.

He was born July 15, 1936, at Mercy Hospital in Mount Vernon, Ohio. He was the oldest child born to Olive (Miller) and Clarence Grassbaugh and graduated in 1954 from St. Vincent de Paul School.

During school, he worked at GR Smith Hardware, Blubaugh’s Orchard and his granddad Miller’s farm. Dale found his passion early in life.

From those jobs, he knew farming was his future. He purchased his first farm in 1969 where he milked Holsteins and grain farmed. He continued to grow and expand the operation. He prided himself on being futuristic with his farming operations and practices. He was one of the “first” in many points of his farming career with no-till farming, computer feeding and many more.

Grassbaugh was featured in many news articles, awards and publications for his herd production, high yields and contributions to the area. He enjoyed hosting local FFA groups for various contests and Kenyon College students for various classes. Over the years, many family members and friends have worked on the farm.

He gave his time to many organizations throughout his life. He served on NOBA Board of Directors, KTCH (Knox, Tuscarawas, Coshocton, Holmes) Grassland Board, Knox Educational Service Center Board, Township Trustee and Knox County Agricultural Museum. He was a devote catholic and member of Saint Vincent de Paul Church and Saint Luke’s Church throughout his lifetime. Over the years, he was a member of the Knights of Columbus for both churches and was a Third Degree Knight. He was a proud supporter of the Johnstown Big Red Band, St. Pius School, 4-H, FFA, Knox County Agricultural Museum and Johnstown Choir.

He was a devoted father, husband, brother, uncle, cousin and grandfather. He loved to spend time with family and friends telling stories, reminiscing about life, and supporting the grandkids. As he said, you will never find me preaching at the front of the church, but I will tell you stories behind the barn!

He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Kathleen Ann (Herrmann) Grassbaugh of Homerville, who was the love of his life. They were married March 13, 1971 at St. Edwards Church in Ashland.

He is also survived by his children: Duane Grassbaugh of Howard, Ohio, Doug Grassbaugh of Mount Vernon, Ohio, Anna (Keith) Ryan of Johnstown, Ohio, Cynthia “Cindy” (Keith) Strahler of Millersport, Ohio and Mary Grassbaugh of Johnstown, Ohio; six grandchildren, Marcus and Olivia Ryan, Lily and Duke Grassbaugh and Lyla and Kaitlyn Strahler; siblings Mark Grassbaugh of Tacoma, Washington, and Carol (Bob) Kixmiller of Carmel, Indiana; in-laws Helen Grassbaugh of Mount Vernon, Ohio, Fred Herrmann of Grafton, Ohio, Bill (Tracy) Herrmann of San Francisco, California, Anne (George) Schaefer of Grafton, Ohio, Mary (Mike) Mole of Chatham, Ohio, Margaret (Bob) Dreher of Homerville, Ohio, Lawarence (Linda) Herrmann of Waterville, Ohio and Richard (Joanne Snow) Herrmann of Homerville, Ohio, and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents and stepmother Helen (Stevens) Grassbaugh, he was preceded in death by sibling Donald “Donnie” Grassbaugh of Phoenix, Arizona.

A funeral mass took place Oct. 10 at St. Luke Church with the Rev. Vince Nguyen officiating. Burial followed in St. Luke Cemetery.

Memorial donations can be made to Knox County Agricultural Museum, P.O. Box 171, Mount Vernon, OH 43050 or your local 4-H/ FFA group. A memorial page is available at fischerfuneralhome.com.