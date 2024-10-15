Ashtabula County Farm Bureau to host Grain Bin Rescue Training Oct. 22

NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio — The Ashtabula County Farm Bureau will host Grain Bin Rescue Training on Oct. 22 at 6 p.m. at the Rome Fire Department, 3162 US Highway 6, Rome, Ohio. Firefighters will learn about the main cause of grain engulfment and how to safety enter a grain bid to perform a rescue.

They will also hear information on grain and grain storage facilities, lock-out tag-out procedures, taking care of a patient with crushing injuries, use of the grain bid rescue tube and how to make cuts into the grain bin panel for full engulfment rescue.

The program will also include several evolutions of the grain bin rescue simulator, with both partial and full engulfment. The training will be taught by the National Education Center for Agricultural Safety and is for emergency personnel only. The event is free and includes dinner.

It is held in partnership with Mark Bruns Agency and is sponsored by Nationwide Insurance. Interested parties must register by Oct. 21. To register and for more information, visit https://bit.ly/24ACGrainRescue, call the Farm Bureau office at 440-426-2195, the Rome Fire at 440-563- 3990 or email ashtabubla@ofbf.org.