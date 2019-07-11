Deer hunting applications due July 31 for Geauga Park

CHARDON, Ohio ­— Applications to participate in Geauga Park District’s 2019-20 Controlled Hunting Program for white-tailed deer are being accepted through July 31.

Forms are available at www.geaugaparkdistrict.org, or for pickup at The West Woods Nature Center, Big Creek Park’s Meyer Center and Great Lakes Outdoor Supply in Middlefield.

All lottery winners will be notified and required to complete qualifications before the hunt.

For more information, call 440-286-9516 or visit the park district’s website.