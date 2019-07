John Lang, of Kent, Ohio, Tom Borror and Brook, the black lab, took Farm and Dairy to Lake Moisseau on the Noire River in Waltham Quebec, Canada. They spent two weeks fishing, building maintenance for Borror’s fishing camp and doing tree work. All activities were only accessible by boat. Hopefully, they share some of their catches with us on our Brag About Your Bag page.

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP! Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!