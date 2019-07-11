Can you make our next mystery antique tool and open and shut case?

Hello from Hazard!

We first showed Item No. 1135 last week and we had some quick responses. Thomas Douglas, of Millersburg, Ohio, said it is a hay harpoon used to lift loose hay from the wagon to the mow and it is used in conjunction with hay trolleys and pulleys. John Brown, of McDonald, Pennsylvania, agrees.

Rick Poole, of Greensburg, Pennsylvania, submitted the item. When you pull the lever, the inside ring is in the position of spikes.

We’ll turn to longtime Hazard reader, Wayne Cooper, of Fombell, Pennsylvania, for Item No. 1136. The item is a brass cylinder with rubber ends. The cylinder opens and closes.

If you know what it is or how it was used, let us know by emailing us at editorial@farmanddairy.com; or by mail to: Hazard a Guess, c/o Farm and Dairy, P.O. Box 38, Salem, OH 44460.