Delaware County farm tour set for Aug. 18

DELAWARE, Ohio — The Delaware Soil & Water Conservation District will hold its first drive-it-yourself Farm Tour Aug. 18, from 12:30-4:30 p.m.

The Delaware County Farm Tour will highlight the following locations.

Sherman Farms. A Delaware County Century Farm and Local Agricultural Easement Purchase Program farm with the sixth generation farming the land.

The Shermans are long-time collectors of Allis Chalmers equipment and will have many antiques dating back to 1927 on display. A pedal tractor course will also be set up.

Wholesome Harvest CSA

The Gilsons have a seasonal high tunnel, also known as a hoop house, and grow produce for their Community Supported Agriculture customers and for farmers’ markets.

Maple syrup and honey are also part of their operation and samples will be available for tasting. They practice woodland management including removal of invasive species such as grapevines. Using the grapevine removed from the woodland on site, you can make your own grapevine wreath at this stop.

Bret Davis Seeds

Experience the latest technology used in planting, harvesting, applying soil amendments, and keeping records. Learn about seed treatment and why treatment is used.

The Ohio Soybean Council will have hands-on children’s activities. Tri-Township Fire Department and OSU Extension will demonstrate a grain bin rescue.

Hardscrabble Farms with Harrison Farms

Three families work together on this 106-year-old farm growing primarily corn and soybeans.

See large farm equipment and have a picture taken in the driver’s seat of a combine. Harrison Farms will have a petting zoo with baby goats and lambs.

Doutt Reservoir

The city of Columbus’ upground reservoir has an influence on the surrounding crop fields. Major drainage improvements were installed at the time of construction and those improvements are part of the Delaware County Drainage Maintenance Program.

Normally closed to the public, the city is hosting walking tours up to the top of the dam to view the 850-acre reservoir which holds nine billion gallons of water.

Details about the five stops along with a map can be found at www.delawareswcd.org or by calling 740-368-1921.