DEP orders ETC to fix waterways

PITTSBURGH — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) has ordered ETC Northeast Pipeline (ETC) to identify and restore or mitigate all streams and wetlands that it illegally eliminated or altered during the construction of the Revolution Pipeline.

DEP’s investigation of the Sept. 10, 2018, Revolution Pipeline explosion in Center Township, Beaver County, the construction of the pipeline has found numerous violations impacting the streams and wetlands located along the length of the pipeline.

What is gone

While constructing the pipeline, ETC illegally eliminated at least 23 streams by removing and/or filling the stream channels with soil, resulting in a loss of 1,857 feet of stream channel.

DEP also found the company changed the length of 120 streams by manipulating and/or filling the stream channels with soil, resulting in a loss of 1,310 feet of stream channel; and eliminated at least 17, and altered 70, wetlands by manipulating and/or filling wetlands with soil.

DEP is ordering ETC to investigate all areas disturbed by earth moving during construction along the entire length of the pipeline, to identify all impacted streams and wetlands, and submit a report summarizing the results of that investigation.

ETC must also submit and implement a plan and schedule to restore or mitigate all impacted streams and wetlands, and then monitor the success of the restoration and mitigation.