DOE seeks public input on ARCH 2 hydrogen hub

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Energy will hold public scoping meetings and take comments for its environmental impact statement on the Appalachian Regional Clean Hydrogen Hub now until March 3.

ARCH 2 will produce “clean” hydrogen and consist of a host of different infrastructure to establish 12 projects in Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

The environmental impact statement will assess the potential environmental impacts of providing financial assistance to Battelle Memorial Institute, the primacy funding recipient and lead ARCH 2 manager.

A virtual public scooping meeting will take place on Jan. 16 from 6-8 p.m. The DOE will also hold three in-person public scooping meetings in February. Exact dates are yet to be determined. To register for the virtual meeting, visit https://trccompanies.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_8MC07shGQeGfjmYmXQwZuQ.

To submit written comments online, visit www.regulations.gov and search for Docket No. DOE-HQ-2024-0082.

To provide comments by mail or hand delivery service, address them to DOE/EIS-0569 TRC APPALACHIAN HYDROGEN HUB Coordinator, Teays Corporate Centre, 135 Corporate Center Drive, Suite 540, Scott Depot, West Virginia 25560.

For more information, visit www.energy.gov/nepa/doeeis-0569-appalachian-hydrogen-hub.