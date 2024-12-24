Roundup of FFA news for Dec. 26, 2024

RACINE, Ohio — Racine FFA members competed in the District 10 Job Interview Career Development Event which was held at Warren High School Oct. 29. Each school is only allowed to send one member per grade level. Sophomore Justin Lawson got 10th place in the contest and junior Hunter Jarrell got third place in the contest.

RACINE, Ohio — Racine Southern FFA Chapter attended the National FFA Convention Oct. 23-26 in Indianapolis, Indiana. The group participated in various activities throughout the week, including touring the Sugar Creek Packing Factory, attending general sessions and listening to the keynote address.

•••

MILLERSBURG, Ohio — The West Holmes FFA chapter traveled to the 97th annual National FFA Convention. Ten FFA members attended the convention: Claire Drzazga, Garrett Fowler, Rowan Holasek, Cassidy Holasek, Shane Lorentz, Jarrett Schafer, Jenna Sheldon, Mia Spencer, Wyatt Troyer and Gabby Yates. The group got to watch the national finalists for Agricultural Proficiency Awards go across the stage, including graduate Garrett Houin in Environmental Resource and Natural Resource Management. In addition, seven West Holmes FFA members received their American Degrees: Olivia Gerber, Garrett Houin, Jess Miller, Pacee Miller, Alysa Pringle, Dakotah Ringwalt and Becca Schuch.

MILLERSBURG, Ohio — Members of the West Holmes FFA chapter traveled to Hillsdale High School Nov. 19 to compete in the Subdistrict Parliamentary Procedure Contest. The advanced team of president Jenna Sheldon, secretary Andi Schuch and members Garrett Fowler, Gabby Yates, Emma Eberhard and Madison Ringwalt placed first.

MILLERSBURG, Ohio — Members of the West Holmes FFA chapter traveled to Northwestern High School Nov. 25 to compete in the District Parliamentary Procedure Contest. The advanced team of president Jenna Sheldon, secretary Andi Schuch and members Garrett Fowler, Shane Lorentz, Emma Eberhard and Madison Ringwalt placed first. Next, the team competed at the state level at the Delaware Area Career Center Dec. 14. The team placed second in their prelim room and 10th overall.

MILLERSBURG, Ohio — The West Holmes FFA chapter held its annual Greenhand Lock-In Nov. 9. There were 20 freshmen present: Chloe Kaser, Reece Anderson, Cadence Martie, Ellectra Beachey, Rayne Larimore, Cameron Hinton, Andrew Weaver, Madison Mittman, Emma McDonnell, Bridget Umstead, Mia Spencer, Courtney Crider, Anna Towner, Natalie Lauriha, Gabby Fowler, Payton Taylor, Makenzie Mast, Natalie Lint, Kendra Hall and Wyatt Troyer. Presenters included the officers: Andi Schuch, Alex Pringle, Garrett Fowler, Jenna Sheldon, Shane Lorentz, Gabby Yates, Blake Patterson and Logan Van Dalen, and the seniors: Hayden Smith, Casey Ogi, Colby Long, Keith Hawkins, Ian Barr, Madison Pearce-Laferty, Miley Snow and Ava Eberhard.

The freshman attended a state officer workshop presented by state officers Carter Boyd and Ryan Bowsher. The seniors and officers discussed opportunities in the FFA. The first group of seniors shared their favorite FFA memories and advice to the younger members. After free time and an FFA escape room, the Greenhand elections were held. The 2024-2025 Greenhand Officers include Mia Spencer, president; Natalie Lint, vice president; Natalie Lauriha, secretary; Andrew Weaver, treasurer; Anna Towner, reporter; Reece Anderson, sentinel; Payton Taylor, student advisory and Makenzie Mast, historian.

MILLERSBURG, Ohio — The West Holmes FFA conducted the annual Greenhand Initiation and a chapter degree ceremony Nov. 18. After the officers conducted opening ceremonies, guest speaker Carter Boyd talked about becoming the best version of yourself and finding your own path. He also explained the importance and honor of receiving your Greenhand Degree. Members receiving their Greenhand Degree included Reece Anderson, Ellie Babitt, Jackson Baker, Ellectra Beachy, Deacon Clemens, Hayden Conkle, Courtney Crider, Zander Croskey, Gabby Fowler, Kendra Hall, Cam Hinton, Jack Jewell, Chloe Kaser, Natalie Lauriha, Rayne Larimore, Natalie Lint, Reagan Mackey, Cadence Martie, Makenzie Mast, Neveah Mast, Emma McDonnell, Madison Mittman, Mia Spencer, Haylie Stancill, Payton Taylor, Anna Towner, Wyatt Troyer, Bridget Umstead and Andrew Weaver.

The members who received their chapter degrees were Jenna Brumme, Landrie Croskey, Ben Forrer, Steven Grandstaff, Rainbow Haudenschield, Carson Horn, Logan Horn, Leland Landaw, Jordan Long, Shane Lorentz, Keston McKinney, Cara McMillen, Emmy Miller, Billy Patten, Dylan Sours, Nate Sprang and Easton Uhl.

MILLERSBURG, Ohio — Thirteen West Holmes FFA members attended the Christmas parade in Millersburg to bring Santa to town. The theme was “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation,” and despite the rain, members had a great time decorating the trucks and participating in the parade. Members in attendance were Jenna Sheldon, Garrett Fowler, Andi Schuch, Blake Patterson, Alex Pringle, Gabby Yates, Shane Lorentz, Logan Van Dalen, Jenna Brumme, Cameron Hinton, Wyatt Troyer, Mia Spencer and Jarrett Schafer.

•••

JEROMESVILLE, Ohio — The Hillsdale FFA officer team volunteered their time to assist the Food Fellowship Ministry in Wooster, Ohio in packing boxes of food for those in need Nov. 16. This was a great opportunity to give back.

JEROMESVILLE, Ohio — The Hillsdale FFA sponsored a Santa Breakfast at Hillsdale High School Dec. 14, under the direction of Rodalynn Mast. Community members were able to enjoy a pancake breakfast prepared by Hillsdale FFA members and some of the kitchen staff. There was a station for children to make and Christmas cookies.

They also had the opportunity to meet Santa while the Grinch walked around and mingled, too. Community members were encouraged to bring a pair of pajamas or give a donation to be donated to Hillsdale Cares. The Hillsdale FFA collected $1,215 and 23 pairs of pajamas to donate to Hillsdale Cares.

•••

SULLIVAN, Ohio — The Black River FFA chapter continued a holiday tradition by hosting the annual “Cookies and Crafts with Santa” event at Black River Elementary School. This year, over 155 students from preschool through fifth grade participated. Students had the chance to meet Santa and engage in a variety of holiday-themed crafts. The Black River Student Council members also lent a helping hand throughout the evening, ensuring that every child enjoyed the festivities. The highlight of the evening was a special visit from Santa. FFA members who made the event a success included Clare Reisinger, Sydney Czarny, Ava Jordan, Kage Petruzzi, Emily Kiser, Jayden Young, Allysa Hamilton, Caleb and Rylee Howard, Kade Kelso, Addison Flynn, Brayden Lawhon, Olivia Bailey, Leah Coffman, Savanna Landrum, Maddy McDonald, Kolby Magnes and Carlee Mennell.