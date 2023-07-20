East Park Hike and Bike Trail opens at Mill Creek Park

YOUNGSTOWN — Mill Creek MetroParks has announced the opening of the East Park Hike and Bike Trail – Phase II in Mill Creek Park. With the completion of this construction project, the nearly 1700-foot (0.32-mile) section of asphalt trail is open for use by pedestrians and bicyclists.

The completed project extends the existing trail from Lanterman’s Mill at Canfield Road around the perimeter of the historic Idora Park property to the East Cohasset Hike & Bike Trail.

Construction of this section of trail completes an off-road network of pedestrian and bicycle trails stretching through Mill Creek Park from Boardman-Canfield Road (US 224) to Old Furnace Road. Facilities such as Ford Nature Center, Lanterman’s Mill, East Newport Boat Launch and East Golf Hike and Bike Trail are now connected through this network of trails.

The project reflects the MetroParks’ objectives of enhancing trail opportunities and funding new projects with third-party dollars as 80% of the project funding was awarded through a Transportation Alternatives Program grant.

Visit millcreekmetroparks.org for additional project information or contact Mill Creek MetroParks at 330-702-3000 with questions.