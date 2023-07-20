Ohio EMA announces $500,000 in disaster relief reimbursements

COLUMBUS — Ohio Emergency Management Agency Executive Director Sima Merick announced fourth round reimbursements of over $500,000 from the State Disaster Relief Program for areas statewide impacted by severe storms last year.

The SDRP is a reimbursement program that can be used where storm damage amounts do not meet the threshold for federal assistance. The program is intended to provide supplemental state assistance to local governments and eligible non-profit organizations for costs associated with debris removal, emergency protective measures and permanent work.

In November, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine authorized the use of the SDRP to help provide relief to several counties impacted by severe weather in February, May, June and July of 2022.

The reimbursements include the following government agencies and nonprofits:

Communities in Holmes, Knox, Noble, Richland and Tuscarawas counties impacted by the June 2022 derecho windstorm and who qualified for assistance include Knox Township, Holmes County, $2,072.84; Village of Gambier, Knox County, $11,735; Brookfield Township, Noble County, $39,016.48; Jackson Township, Noble County, $2,175.25; Village of Butler, Richland County, $7,851.90; Jefferson Township Tuscarawas County, $53,345.87.

Frontier Power qualified for $387,288.92 after being impacted by the June 2022 derecho windstorm.

In Noble and Tuscarawas counties, the following local government entities impacted by the June 2022 severe storms qualified for assistance, including Noble County Sheriff, $1,244.95; and Tuscarawas County Sheriff, $37,500.