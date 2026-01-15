Eastern Ohio Grazing Council hosting winter grazing workshop, Jan. 22

CADIZ, Ohio — The Eastern Ohio Grazing Council will host a Grazing Workshop on Jan. 22 at 6 p.m. at the Harrison County Fairgrounds, 550 Grant St, Cadiz, Ohio.

Topics include the basics of soil health, presented by Erika Lyon, Ohio State University Extension; protein supplementation for winter feeding, present by Dr. Tina Costarella; and boosting soil fertility through soil health, by Clint Finney.

RSVPs are requested by Jan. 16 at Jefferson SWCD at 740-264-9790 or http://bit.ly/EOGCEvents

The Eastern Ohio Grazing Council holds winter grazing workshops in January, February and March. Pasture walks are held on the fourth Thursday of each month April through October.

Anyone interested in the conservation of soil and water through growing and grazing forages is encouraged to attend the monthly meetings. To get added to the email or mailing list about future events, contact Wendee at wzadanski@jeffersoncountyoh.com to be added to the mail or email list. Check out the Eastern Ohio Grazing Council on Facebook at facebook.com/EasternOhioGrazingCouncil