SENECA FALLS, N.Y. — The 2019 edition of Empire Farm Days set for August 6-8 will deliver new demonstrations, seminars, speakers, activities and information for production farmers and rural living enthusiasts.

Rodman Lott and Son Farms, 2973 State Route 414, has hosted the free event since 1988.

The Dairy Profit Center will host the 20th-anniversary celebration of the Cornell pro-dairy Junior Dairy Leader program with 31 students graduating in the Class of 2019.

Soil Health Center keynote speakers include Cornell Soil and Crop Sciences Professor Harold van Es with Soil Health: History, Geography, and Opportunities in New York State, Pennsylvania No-Till Alliance President Jim Hershey with Managing for Healthier Soils and Cleaner Water, and Cornell Small Farms Program Research and Extension Specialist Ryan Maher with Integrating Cover Crops and Reduced Tillage in Vegetable Systems.

All certified applicators with a Pesticide Certification I.D. card will be able to earn DEC credit at the daily, 1 p.m., NYS Department of Environmental Conservation one-hour Pesticide Training. Those not yet certified will learn how to qualify to make pesticide applications.

The New York Center for Agricultural Medicine and Health will offer free health screenings for skin cancer, vision and hearing function Aug. 6-7 and blood pressure checks daily from 9 a.m. to noon and 1-3 p.m.

Parking is $10 per vehicle. Daily schedules and more information are posted at www.empirefarmdays.com. Call 877-697-7837 with questions.

NY farm days to cover industrial hemp production

SENECA FALLS, N.Y. — Industrial grade hemp production has been added as an Empire Farm Days focus area with seminar opportunities and a daily demonstration crop walk at the Aug. 6-8 agricultural and rural living showcase event at Rodman Lott and Son Farms.

The programming includes an Albany update by New York State Assemblywoman and Assembly Agriculture Committee Chair Donna Lupardo, and presentations by academic and industry leaders.

Lupardo introduced and passed the 2014 bill that allowed hemp to be grown in New York for the first time in 80 years. She and Sen. Jen Metzger recently passed NY hemp extracts legislation that expands the state’s current industrial hemp law to regulate the production and marketing of hemp extracts such as cannabidiol.

For more details, visit www.empirefarmdays.com.