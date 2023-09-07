EPA, Hershey band together to fund conservation projects

WASHINGTON BORO, Pa. — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the Hershey Company announced a joint commitment of $2 million to support local dairy farmers. The Alliance for the Chesapeake Bay, in collaboration with Land O’Lakes, Inc., will use funds to promote the adoption of practices that support local and regional environmental goals with dairy farmers in Land O’Lakes’ eastern region milk shed.

Hershey and Land O’Lakes have been working together since 2021 on an initiative called “Sustainable Dairy PA.” The initiative takes a collaborative, industry-led and public sector-supported approach to accelerate on-farm conservation efforts for local eastern region dairy farmers.

Both the EPA and Hershey will provide $1 million in funding, which will be used to support the Alliance and Land O’Lakes in implementing agricultural conservation practices on Land O’Lakes member dairy farms. The National Fish and Wildlife Foundation will administer the portion of the funds provided by EPA to the Alliance.