Participants can pet skunks and foxes at Beaver Creek on Sept. 9

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio — The Beaver Creek Wildlife Education Center will host two programs on Sept. 9.

Tina Laughlin will introduce her pet foxes and skunks under the pavilion in “Live Foxes and Skunks, Oh My!” from 1 to 3 p.m. Visitors are welcome to pet the animals and ask questions.

“How Many Bears Can Live In This Forest?” will be from 2 to 3 p.m. The activity is for ages 8 to 14 along with family members. Participants will compete for essential food items – well, essential for bears – in the yard behind the center.

Registration is required by sending contact information to beavercreekw@aol.com. The activity works best with 15 to 20 people. If there are not enough participants, an alternative activity is planned.