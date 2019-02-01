Equipment Dealers Foundation accepting scholarship applications

ST. LOUIS — The Equipment Dealers Foundation (EDF), the charitable arm of the Equipment Dealers Association (EDA), has released its scholarship application and guidelines for the 2019-2020 academic year. The deadline to submit all application materials is 6 p.m. (ET) on April 30.

Scholarship details

EDF’s scholarship program supports the training, retraining or advancement of current and potential employees of equipment dealerships. Candidates must be sponsored and recommended by a dealership to be eligible to participate. This program is part of EDF’s broader workforce development initiative and aims to provide an incentive for qualified employees to begin or continue their professional growth within the agriculture industry.

Scholarships from EDF are $1,000 and are matched by the sponsoring dealership for a total of $2,000. These funds can be used for any educational program; associate, bachelor’s and post-graduate degrees in any field as well as technical training in the ag equipment industry. EDF awarded 10 students a total of $20,000 for the 18-19 academic year.

More information about EDF’s scholarship program, including the guidelines and application, is available here. Please, direct questions to scholarships@equipmentdealer. org.

EDF funds its scholarship program through the support of equipment dealers throughout the United States and Canada. Anyone wishing to make a tax-deductible donation can do so online here.

About the EDF

The EDA Equipment Dealers Foundation was established in 1988, as a separate entity from the association to provide funding for scholarships and disaster relief. The foundation is the publicly supported 501(c)(3) charitable organization of the Equipment Dealers Association.

More scholarships

Farm and Dairy’s Ag College Guide is updated frequently to include information about scholarships and internships that may be of interest to students pursuing an education in agriculture and natural resource programs or programs related to these fields. Bookmark the scholarship page and check back weekly, so you don’t miss out on an opportunity to help pay for your education.