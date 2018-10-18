Event explores value-added grain production

HALIFAX, Pa. — On Oct. 20, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., a course on value-added grain production and processing will be held at Small Valley Milling, 917 Small Valley Road, Halifax, Pennsylvania.

Presenters Thor Oechsner; Joel, Elaine and Eric Steigman; Henry Beiler; and Joe Lapp will discuss how to build a profitable grain enterprise.

The cost for the day is $30 per person, which includes lunch.

The Organic Growers’ Research and Information-Sharing Network (OGRIN) is sponsoring the meeting.

For more information and to register, contact Elizabeth Dyck, OGRIN coordinator, at edyck@ogrin.org or 607-895-6913.