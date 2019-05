By Other News

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Center for Dairy Excellence Foundation of Pennsylvania’s annual Toast to Dairy event will be held June 20.

The celebration will take place from 6-9 p.m. at the Historic Acres of Hershey, 3425 Old Hershey Road, Elizabethtown, Pennsylvania.

The event will include Pennsylvania artisan cheeses, wines and brews.

Tickets cost $75 per person.

To purchase tickets, visit centerfordairyexcellence.org/a-toast-to-dairy.