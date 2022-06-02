Family fishing day in Dover

DOVER, Ohio — TuscParks will be hosting a Family Fishing Day at the Norma Johnson Center, June 18 from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Registration will take place from 9 to 9:30 a.m.

The event will take place at the Norma Johnson Center’s Preservation Pond behind the yellow pole barn located on state Route 39. This event is a free event open to the public, but families must register during the specified time listed above.

If you do not own a fishing pole and still would like to participate, call the office to make arrangements.

Prizes will be awarded throughout the day along with special awards being announced at 11:15 a.m. There is no charge for the event but children under 16 must be accompanied by an adult.

The event will be canceled if it rains.

The Norma Johnson Center (4033 state Route 39 NW, Dover) is on state Route 39 between Dover and Sugarcreek.

Questions about the event can be answered by calling the TuscParks office, at 330-365-3278, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., or visit the TuscParks Facebook page for more information.

There are five ponds at the Norma Johnson Center. Fishing is allowed between the hours of dawn to dusk, however, it is catch and release only.