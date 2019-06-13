Farm and Dairy names Rebecca Miller editor-in-chief

SALEM, Ohio — Farm and Dairy Publisher Scot Darling has named veteran journalist and Columbiana County sheep farmer, Rebecca Miller, as editor-in-chief, effective June 4.

Miller succeeds Susan Crowell, who is retiring June 30 after 34 years with Farm and Dairy. She will be just the ninth editor in the newspaper’s 104-year history.

“We are delighted to have Rebecca on board as editor of Farm and Dairy. She is an accomplished journalist with a well-developed farm background,” Darling said. “As a local Columbiana County sheep farmer, she strikes me as just as comfortable with a pen in her hand as she is pulling on a pair of boots — and that seems to me to be just what we need.”

Background

During her career, Miller has worked at daily newspapers, national magazines, higher education marketing and as a journalist overseas. She holds a bachelor’s degree in communication from Grove City College, in Grove City, Pennsylvania.

As a reporter at daily newspapers in Wyoming, New Hampshire and Montana, Miller covered a variety of beats, including cops, courts, education, sports, city government and legislature. She has also freelanced for national magazines and contributed to Farm and Dairy throughout her career.

She spent five years in marketing and communications at her alma mater, Grove City College. While there, she was assistant director for her department, managing editor of the alumni magazine and adviser for the college newspaper. Her work on the alumni magazine garnered national awards.

Starting in 2012, she worked several lengthy media assignments for Christian nonprofits in East Africa. Based in Nairobi, Kenya, she did projects in country and in South Sudan, Tanzania and Niger.

Miller grew up on her family’s sheep farm, working there through high school and managing a small 4-H club lamb flock. She returned to work on the farm between Africa assignments, finally becoming co-owner in December 2016. She lives on the farm, in Lisbon, Ohio, and runs day-to-day activities with her mother, aided by three livestock guardian dogs and a border collie.

A member of Ohio Farm Bureau, she is also active in national and Ohio sheep industry organizations, and serves on several boards. In 2018, she was selected to participate in Australia’s LambEx convention, in Perth, Western Australia, as one of two young representatives of the U.S. sheep industry.

Moving forward

“Her experience and leadership shines on all fronts — in the newsroom and on the farm,” added COO Jordan Roberts. “We are all looking forward to what Rebecca will bring being at the helm of the content that shapes Farm and Dairy in print and online.”

In her new role, Miller will chart the strategic direction of the 104-year-old newspaper that has navigated a changing and contracting media landscape in recent years.

Under Crowell’s leadership, Farm and Dairy has evolved into a multi-channel agricultural media company, including print, web, social media and enewsletters.

“Rebecca is the perfect choice to move Farm and Dairy forward,” Crowell said. “I’ve known her for a long time, and when the time came to find my successor, she was the first person I called.”

“There is no doubt people love Farm and Dairy — for good reason,” Miller said. “It has charted this region’s agricultural ebbs and flows for generations, with clarity, intelligence and integrity.

“As the saying goes, I have big shoes to fill. Susan has been a mentor and friend for a long time. It is a privilege to carry on that important work, and I look forward to finding new ways to share the stories and information that serve our readers well.”

In a related move, Aimee Tenzek, of Lisbon, has been promoted to managing editor.

Tenzek, who has been with Farm and Dairy’s newsroom for 13 years as a copy editor and paginator, will be responsible for day-to-day newsroom functions.

A graduate of United Local High School, she holds a journalism degree from Youngstown State University.

To reach Miller, email editor@farmanddairy.com, or call 800-837-3419.