Ohio woman tapped to attend LambEx in Australia

DENVER — The American Lamb Board selected Rebecca Miller, of Columbiana County, Ohio, and David Fisher, of Texas, to represent the United States at LambEx in Australia in August.

The board selected the two young leaders through a competitive process.

About the leaders

Rebecca Miller owns and operates Blue Heron Farms in Lisbon, Ohio, in partnership with her mother, Cynthia Koonce. They run approximately 300 commercial Dorset–cross ewes, lambing several times a year in a modified accelerated system.

They are always working to improve and grow their sheep enterprise, including the use of digital data tracking equipment, a weighing and drafting crate to better track weight gains in their feeder lambs, pasture improvements with additional forages, and using NSIP tools.

Prior to joining her mother on the farm, Miller was a journalist and traveled the world as a freelance writer. While in college, she completed an internship with Farm and Dairy, and has also contributed to our work in between international assignments.

She serves on ASI’s Young Entrepreneur Committee, Ohio Sheep Improvement Association’s Young Shepherds Assembly Committee, and the Ohio Department of Agriculture Small Ruminant Advisory Committee.

Fisher owns and operates a multi-species ranch — sheep, cattle and goats — in Sonorah, Texas. He has grown the operation to 450 ewes, and also helps manage his family’s ranch with his father, Glen Fisher.

Fisher has served as a district director with the Texas Sheep and Goat Raisers since 2011 and has served on ASI’s Wool Council since 2017. He has been instrumental in starting a group of young entrepreneurs in the sheep industry called Texas Ranchers of Tomorrow, which has grown to 40 members.

The U.S. delegation attending LambEx will also include lamb board chairman Jim Percival, American Sheep Industry Association President Mike Corn, and ASI Lamb Council Chairman Reed Anderson.

What is LambEx?

LambEx is the premier sheep and lamb event bringing together sheep producers, processors, researchers, educators and suppliers. It is held every other year in Australia, attracting perhaps the largest group of people devoted to the industry from around the world – more than 900 delegates and 60 vendors.

This international event allows the U.S. delegation to identify innovations and technologies with the potential of benefiting production efficiencies and competitiveness of American lamb.

Miller feels strongly about the value of attending LambEx and seeing Australia’s sheep production practices.

“An American sheep producer has everything to gain by attending and participating in LambEx. It is an opportunity to learn more about best practices and to network with other producers and share our stories,” said Miller.

In addition to participating at LambEx, the U.S. delegates will tour Australian lamb processing and production facilities.