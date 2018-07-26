Farm bureau creates financial workshops

COLUMBUS — Retirement planning, financial risk management and farm transition planning are topics to be presented at several Farm Bureau Financial Essentials workshops scheduled in August and September.

The workshops are designed to help mitigate the stress that comes from questions regarding family, farm and business financial issues.

The sessions are free for members of Ohio Farm Bureau and cost $10 for nonmembers. A meal is included.

Registration and more information is available at ofbf.org/financial-essentials or by calling the numbers listed.

Classes include:

• Retirement: 6 p.m., Aug. 8, Lima, 419-523-5874; 6 p.m., Aug. 15, Paulding, 419-523-5874; 6 p.m., Aug. 16, Strongsville, 440-877-0706; and 6 p.m., Sept. 5, Gibsonburg, 419-849-2128.

• Financial Risk Management: 6 p.m., Sept. 6, Middlefield, 440-426-2195; 6 p.m., Sept. 12, Warsaw, 740-452-2356; and 6 p.m., Sept. 17, Hartville, 330-456-4889.

• Farm Transition: 8 a.m., Aug. 6, South Bloomfield, 740-474-6284; 8 a.m., Aug. 21, Somerset, 740-452-2356; and 8 a.m., Aug. 23, Plain City, 740-363-1613.