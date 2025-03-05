Farm Bureau hosting membership breakfast

NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio — The Ashtabula County Farm Bureau invites local farmers, landowners and community members to its 2025 Membership Breakfast March 8 from 8:30-11 a.m. at the Lenox Community Center, 2509 Lenox-New Lyme Road in Jefferson, Ohio.

County Auditor Scott Yamamoto will provide updates on Current Agricultural Use Value, Ag Districts and the upcoming 2026 re-appraisal process. This will help landowners understand changes that could impact their property values and taxes.

Nate Terhune from the Western Reserve Land Conservancy will share insights on farmland preservation programs and how landowners can protect their property for the future.

A pancake and sausage breakfast will be served from 8:30-9:30 a.m. on a first-come first-served basis. Farm Bureau members can attend for free, while non-members are welcome for $10 per person — or they can join at the event to receive free admission. No registration is required. For more information, call 440-426-2195 or email ashtabula@ofbf.org.