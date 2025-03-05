East Ohio Women in Agriculture Conference celebrates 10 years

WOOSTER, Ohio — For the 10th year, Ohio State University Extension will empower women, high school-age and beyond through its East Ohio Women in Agriculture Conference on March 21 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Shisler Conference Center, 1680 Madison Ave., Wooster, Ohio.

This year’s program will feature 24 break-out sessions in six tracks, including plants, animals, business and marketing, home and family, special interest and personal development. These informative and interactive sessions will be presented by Ohio State University Extension educators, farmers, industry professionals and partner agencies.

The keynote speaker for this year’s conference is Elaine Froese, an international speaker, author and farm coach from Manitoba, Canada. Froese is on a mission to guide farm families across North America to get unstuck, communicate better, find harmony through understanding and secure a profitable farm legacy. At the conference, she will share a special keynote speech about “Living an Intentional Life,” teach a breakout session to help tackle tough family conversations and hold “Coach on Call” individual sessions throughout the day.

Additionally, every participant will receive two of Froese’s books in electronic format and a hard copy of her book, “Farming’s In-Law Factor.” Learn more about Elaine Froese at elainefroese.com.

“This conference connects women of all ages to not only each other but also to meaningful informational resources for their journey in agriculture,” Kelsie Mannasmith, an Ohio State student said. “Through Elaine Froese and other guest presenters the 10th anniversary will help women continue, or even begin their paths in agriculture.”

The cost of the conference is $70 for adult participants and $35 for students, and it includes participation, breakfast, lunch and conference materials. Registration information can be found at go.osu.edu/eowiareg25. The deadline for registration is March 7.

To learn about sponsorship opportunities, visit go.osu.edu/eowiasponsor25 or contact Emily Marrison with sponsorship questions at 740-622-2265 or marrison.12@osu.edu.

Stay connected with the Ohio Women in Agriculture Learning network on Facebook at @OHwomeninag or subscribe to the Ohio Women in Agriculture blog site at u.osu.edu/ohwomeninag.

For more information about this conference contact Kate Shumaker, extension educator, at 330-674-3015 or shumaker.68@osu.edu.