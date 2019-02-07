Farm Bureau releases strategic action plan goals for new year

WASHINGTON — The American Farm Bureau Federation recently released its top public policy goals for the year. The AFBF board approved its 2019 Strategic Action Plan following delegate action during the organization’s 100th annual convention in New Orleans.

AFBF will use the goals as a guide for strategic planning and grassroots activity throughout 2019. The five top issues are as follows:

Build relationships with the 116th Congress to educate and work with members of Congress, with support from Farm Bureau’s grassroots leaders and lobbying programs, to promote policies that benefit farmers, ranchers and rural communities.

Agricultural Labor: Enact legislation that helps farmers and ranchers meet their labor needs.

Infrastructure: Work for greater investment in rural and agricultural infrastructure, including broadband internet access; rural roads and bridges; inland waterway locks and dams; seaports; and agricultural research.

Regulatory Reform: Work for reform of the rulemaking process to ensure that federal rules are supported by science and created in a transparent manner while identifying specific regulations and regulatory opportunities that improve the ability of farmers and ranchers to remain productive and competitive.

Trade: Defend and expand trade opportunities for U.S. agriculture. The AFBF board also approved a set of “watch-list” issues at the New Orleans meeting. AFBF will monitor these issues as part of its ongoing strategic planning process.

AFBF continues to identify opportunities to take action consistent with the policies set forth by the organization’s farmer and rancher delegates from across the country.