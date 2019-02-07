Roundup of FFA news for Feb. 7, 2019

CRESTON, Ohio — On Jan. 15, the Norwayne FFA chapter held its annual degree ceremonies, which is an event to recognize individual members on their accomplishments in the FFA. Members received their Discovery, Greenhand and Chapter Degrees. The chapter had 17 Chapter recipients, 26 Greenhand recipients, and 27 Discovery recipients.

• • •

WEST SALEM, Ohio — The Northwestern FFA Chapter has had another successful year selling sausage. On Jan. 26, members gathered at Heffelfinger Meats to make the sausage. The chapter would like to extend the members’ gratitude to Rick Heffelfinger and HMI, for supporting the chapter with this fundraiser.

This year, the chapter sold a little more than 3,000 pounds of sausage.

• • •

CALEDONIA, Ohio — On Jan. 23, the River Valley FFA competed in a school elimination creed speaking competition. Three freshmen competed against each other in order to move on to the county creed speaking competition.

Those who competed were Zach Cunningham, Maci Carter, and Kyla Stockdale. Carter and Stockdale moved on to the county competition, but all three of them were very close in scoring.

On Jan. 8, the communications team competed in the online state test, where they placed fourth.

River Valley has 11 members applying for their State degrees and two members applying to receive their American degrees.