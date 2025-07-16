Applications open for Farmers on the Rise Award Program

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — Farm Credit is now accepting applications for its Farmers on the Rise program, which awards up to 10 beginning farmers with $10,000 to grow their operations. This annual program celebrates outstanding beginning farmers within agriculture community who excel in their field.

Farmers on the Rise award winners are selected based on their efforts in agriculture, financial character, leadership and community involvement and environmental stewardship. The award program is open to beginning farmers who have at least three years, but no more than 10 years, of farming experience.

This competitive award program is open to all open to Farm Credit customers and non-customers operating within the Association’s 100-county footprint. The deadline to submit an application is Sept. 2 at 4 p.m.

For more information and to apply, visit horizonfc.com/rise. Contact learning@horizonfc.com or call 888-339-3334 with questions about this program or the application.