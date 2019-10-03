Fly fishing course planned for October in Akron, Wooster

AKRON, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife and the Clear Fork River chapter of Trout Unlimited will offer a four-part fly fish course.

Sessions:

Intro to Fly-Fishing part one, Oct. 9, 6-8 p.m.

Intro to Fly-Fishing part two, Oct. 16, 6-8 p.m. The first two sessions will be at the Wildlife District Three Headquarters in Akron.

Meet the Stream, Oct. 19 from 10 a.m. to noon.

Fly-Fishing, Oct. 26 from 10 a.m. to noon. Sessions three and four will be at Apple Creek, Grosjean Park in Wooster.

Most fishing equipment and tying supplies will be provided, although a limited number of waders are available.

The sessions are open to those 12 and over, and youths must be accompanied by an adult.

Pre-registration is required at www.wildohio.gov. Space is limited to the first 25 registered and participants must attend all four sessions. Those 16 and older are required to have a 2019-2020 Ohio fishing license.

For information, contact Ken Fry at 330-245-3030.