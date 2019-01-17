Forage alliance releases 2019 alfalfa ratings

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The National Alfalfa & Forage Alliance (NAFA) released the 2019 edition of its popular Alfalfa Variety Ratings — Winter Survival, Fall Dormancy & Pest Resistant Ratings for Alfalfa Varieties.

This is a tool for hay and dairy farmers, extension specialists, agri-business personnel or anyone involved in the production of alfalfa.

It provides an extensive listing of alfalfa varieties and their corresponding ratings for fall dormancy, winter survival, bacterial wilt, aphanomyces, pests, grazing tolerance and standability so growers can make educated decisions about which alfalfa varieties will perform best in a given environment.

All varieties listed in the Alfalfa Variety Ratings publication can be purchased in the United States for the 2019 production year.

An electronic version is available free at alfalfa.org/varietyratings.php; hard copies are available for 50 cents.