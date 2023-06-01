Free fishing lake open now in Portage Lakes

AKRON — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife opened its popular youth fishing area in Portage Lakes to anglers 15 and younger. The fishing area will remain open on weekends through Labor Day.

The division of wildlife youth fishing area is at 912 Portage Lakes Drive in Akron. Hours of operation are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday, through and including Labor Day, Sept. 4.

All young anglers must be accompanied by a parent or guardian, but adults are not required to have a fishing license. Adults are not allowed to fish in the youth area; however, they may assist young anglers. Picnic tables and restroom facilities are available. Equipment, bait, and assistance from division of wildlife staff members are provided at no charge thanks to the purchases of Ohio fishing licenses and federal contributions from the Sport Fish Restoration Fund.

Species that can be caught include bluegill, catfish, bass, crappie, trout, and carp. Many fish meet or exceed Fish Ohio length requirements. Call 800-WILDLIFE to connect with the Wildlife District Three Headquarters in Akron for more information.