Ohio sees rise in wild turkeys harvested

COLUMBUS — Ohio’s wild turkey hunters have harvested 15,555 birds in the spring season through May 21, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife.

In 2022, spring turkey hunters checked 11,770 birds during the corresponding dates. The three-year average for turkeys taken in that period is 14,667. This season’s total harvest includes 1,823 turkeys taken during the two-day youth season April 15-16, all birds checked in 30 days of hunting in the south zone, and all birds harvested through 23 days of hunting in the northeast zone (Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake and Trumbull counties).

The spring wild turkey hunting season concluded in the south zone counties May 21. Hunting in the five counties of the northeast zone remains open until May 28. Hunting is open from 30 minutes before sunrise until sunset in those counties, with a season limit of one bearded turkey. Find more information in the 2022-23 hunting and trapping regulations booklet.

The 10 counties with the highest 2023 spring turkey harvest totals so far are Gallia (428), Muskingum (419), Monroe (410), Ashtabula (409), Tuscarawas (407), Belmont (398), Coshocton (381), Adams (377), Jefferson (374) and Washington (369).

Find more information about Ohio’s wild turkey hunting at wildohio.gov.

County list of wild turkeys checked through May 21

A list of all wild turkeys checked by hunters in each county through May 21 is shown. Results include 30 days of hunting in the south zone, 23 days in the northeast zone, and the two-day statewide youth season.

The first number following the county’s name shows the harvest numbers for 2023, and the three-year average through the corresponding dates (2020-2022) is in parentheses. Numbers below are raw data and are subject to change.

Adams: 377 (352); Allen: 72 (67); Ashland: 180 (151); Ashtabula: 409 (364); Athens: 291 (312); Auglaize: 47 (36); Belmont: 398 (430); Brown: 292 (352); Butler: 238 (185); Carroll: 346 (307); Champaign: 94 (78); Clark: 26 (17); Clermont: 288 (273); Clinton: 59 (66); Columbiana: 360 (386); Coshocton: 381 (351); Crawford: 54 (50); Cuyahoga: 6 (6);

Darke: 62 (58); Defiance: 197 (185); Delaware: 99 (95); Erie: 44 (37); Fairfield: 102 (93); Fayette: 11 (9); Franklin: 23 (16); Fulton: 127 (104); Gallia: 428 (346); Geauga: 219 (158); Greene: 27 (20); Guernsey: 363 (399); Hamilton: 127 (103); Hancock: 47 (36); Hardin: 110 (89); Harrison: 345 (369); Henry: 58 (46); Highland: 342 (327); Hocking: 248 (219); Holmes: 196 (194); Huron: 86 (89);

Jackson: 268 (273); Jefferson: 374 (371); Knox: 245 (262); Lake: 62 (52); Lawrence: 233 (190); Licking: 293 (268); Logan: 140 (108); Lorain: 121 (112); Lucas: 50 (52); Madison: 9 (7); Mahoning: 194 (173); Marion: 35 (35); Medina: 91 (103); Meigs: 358 (402); Mercer: 28 (20); Miami: 32 (25); Monroe: 410 (406); Montgomery: 51 (23); Morgan: 257 (261); Morrow: 154 (123); Muskingum: 419 (389);

Noble: 337 (332); Ottawa: 1 (1); Paulding: 75 (67); Perry: 291 (245); Pickaway: 29 (17); Pike: 240 (177); Portage: 212 (199); Preble: 153 (107); Putnam: 32 (43); Richland: 228 (201); Ross: 274 (273); Sandusky: 31 (22); Scioto: 251 (214); Seneca: 119 (110); Shelby: 42 (39); Stark: 249 (245); Summit: 50 (68);

Trumbull: 304 (292); Tuscarawas: 407 (428); Union: 50 (45); Van Wert: 13 (17); Vinton: 240 (232); Warren: 82 (81); Washington: 369 (386); Wayne: 102 (108); Williams: 231 (183); Wood: 26 (25); Wyandot: 114 (80).

The 2023 total is 15,555, and the three-year average total is 14,667.