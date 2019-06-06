Funds available to help increase conservation

OAK HARBOR, Ohio — Ottawa Soil and Water Conservation District has partnered with American Farmland Trust to bring local farmers another way to increase conservation efforts.

Farmers with farmland within the Toussaint and Portage watersheds may apply for funds to implement a conservation practice.

This effort is to help improve stewardship on rented land, bringing landowners and tenant farmers together to increase conservation on rented ground.

Up to $1,500 per landowner will be available for support and implementation of activities identified in the conservation plan and agreed to by the farmer renting their lands.

Enrollment for this program is open. Those who sign up before June 14 will receive priority review.

After June 14, the program will open up to the rest of the Western Lake Erie Basin watershed.

For more information, call 419-898-1595 or visit ottawaswcd.com.