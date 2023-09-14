Take an evening pasture walk in Pennsylvania

SUMMERVILLE, Pa. — There will be an evening pasture walk Sept. 20 at the Sandy Lick Farm in Jefferson County.

The walk will go from 5:30 p.m. to dusk and will feature discussions on pasture management, fences, watering tips and forage species.

Sandy Lick Farm, 2247 Mauk Hill Road, is a grass-fed beef operation owned by Del Moore and Sue Moore. The evening will feature Russ Wilson of Wilson Land and Cattle Company and Tim Elder, retired NRCS Grazing Specialist.

Pre-registration is not required for this free event, which is sponsored by Northwest Project Grass. Follow signs posted for event parking.