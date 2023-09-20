Geauga SWCD annual dinner set for Oct. 26

CHARDON, Ohio — The Geauga Soil and Water Conservation District is holding its annual dinner and election at 6 p.m. Oct. 26 at the Claridon Woodlands Lodge.

The evening will feature a presentation entitled “Getting Sappy: A Short and Sweet Overview of Geauga County’s Maple Syrup Industry.” There will also be an election of the next board supervisor from 6-7 p.m. This year’s candidates are Mike Henry and Robert Lausin.

Dinner begins at 7 p.m. The cost is $15 per person. Visit geaugaswcd.com or call 440-834-1122 for more information. Register by Oct. 11.