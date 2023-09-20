Penn State to host a CBD hemp field day Sept. 28

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Interested in learning about hemp production? Penn State Extension will host the “2023 Penn State CBD Hemp Field Day” from 2:30-5 p.m. Sept. 28 at the Penn State Horticulture Research Farm, 2240 W. Pine Grove Road, Pennsylvania Furnace.

This event is designed for beginning and advanced CBD hemp growers, stakeholders operating in the hemp industry, students in plant sciences and related fields and anyone interested in learning about hemp production. Attendees can see firsthand the response of photoperiod sensitive CBD hemp — both clone and seed propagated — to nitrogen fertilizer inputs and can discuss CBD management practices, pests and pathogens affecting the crop, and postharvest handling with Penn State researchers.

Participants can interact with Penn State researchers working on various hemp-related topics and network with industry stakeholders. The registration deadline is Sept. 27. A $10 registration fee accompanies the event. More information is available on the Penn State Extension website at https://extension.psu.edu/cbd-hemp-field-day.