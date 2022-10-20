Geneva hunting now limited to archery

GENEVA, Ohio — There are new rules for hunters at Geneva State Park. According to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, only archery is permitted in designated hunting areas as of the beginning of the season on Oct. 15.

“The safety of hunters and park visitors alike is our top priority,” Geneva State Park Manager Gary Gerone said. “While we are committed to continue to serve the hunting community, we are limiting hunting to archery because of the increased use of park trails for non-hunting recreation.”

Archery hunting within the designated hunting area of the state park opened Oct. 15 and will run through Feb. 28, 2023.