Gertz named COO of Meristem Crop Performance

COLUMBUS — Veteran ag industry leader John Gertz has joined the senior management team at Meristem Crop Performance as Chief Operating Officer. In the new role, Gertz will apply his experience in agribusiness, manufacturing and global supply chain operations management.

Gertz holds bachelor of science and master of science degrees in agronomy and crop sciences from the University of Georgia.

He and his wife, Giovanna, have raised two grown children.

He comes to Meristem from Sipcam Agro USA, where he was the CEO. He will move to Columbus, home of Meristem Crop Performance.