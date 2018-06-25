Graham wins Christmas tree scholarship

FRAZEYSBURG, Ohio — The Ohio Christmas Tree Association selected Chelsea Graham of Licking County as the recipient of this year’s scholarship.

Graham is a graduate of Licking Valley High School where she served as the class president for three years, was a member of the student council, National Honor Society, Student Leadership Team and Senior Leader.

Graham was involved in the Valley Traditions 4-H Club, serving as the president for the past three years.

Her 4-H projects ranged from the livestock area to the special interest area.

As a member of the 4-H program, she was a member of the Food and Fashion Board and represented the county at the Ohio State Fair, where she won Outstanding of the Day and the Clock trophy award many times.

In the fall of 2018, Graham will be attending Bradford College to obtain a degree as a veterinarian technician.