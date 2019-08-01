Grazing field day planned in Venango Co.

FRANKLIN, Pa. — Penn Soil Resource Conservation and Development Council is hosting a grazing workshop on from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Aug. 16 at John Holden Farm to benefit grazing producers.

The farm is at 396 Takitezy Road, Franklin. John and Kelly Holden will be the hosts for the field day.

They pasture red Angus cattle in an intensively managed grazing system. The Holdens are new to adaptive grazing management and want to discuss their experiences in installing and using their grazing system.

Russ Wilson, adaptive grazing practitioner, from Wilson Land and Cattle Co., will be on hand to discuss maximizing forage yields through evaluation of intensity, duration and timing of the grazing event with livestock. He will explain some of the advantages of high stock density grazing and some time and money-saving tips he’s learned.

A tour of the farm is included to review some of the recently installed facilities including the watering system, fencing and prescribed grazing practices. Pasture condition, forage Identification, and soil health will also be discussed.

The cost is $5 per person, which includes lunch.

The deadline to register is Aug. 10 and space is limited.

Registration is available online with a credit card at www.pennsoil.org, or registrants can print a registration form and mail a check to Penn Soil RC&D Council at 4000 Conewango Ave., Warren, PA 16365.