Hearing for proposed Union Co. solar energy project scheduled

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Power Siting Board will hold a local public hearing regarding Richwood Solar, LLC’s proposal to build a 250 megawatt solar farm in Leesburg, Claibourne and Taylor townships in Union County at 5 p.m. on June 25 at North Union High School, 401 N. Franklin St., Richwood, Ohio.

The proposed Richwood Solar project would consist of solar panel arrays and associated facilities sited on approximately 1,569 acres. In addition to the solar panel arrays, the facility would include an up to 50 megawatt battery energy storage system, electrical collection lines, inverters, access roads, perimeter fencing and a substation.

The purpose of the hearing is to allow individuals to provide sworn testimony regarding the proposed facility. Testimony will be limited to three minutes per witness. The hearing transcript will become part of the case record considered by the OPSB.

Witnesses will register when they arrive at the hearing and will testify in the order in which they register. Additional information regarding the proposed solar facility is available online at www.OPSB.ohio.gov in case number 23-0930-EL-BGN.