FAMACHA certification class set for May 31

WOOSTER, Ohio — Ohio State University Extension will hold FAMACHA certification and egg floats/counts for small ruminants class May 31 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Small Ruminant Research Unit, 5651 Fredericksburg Road, Wooster, Ohio.

This program is a mixture of lecture and hands-on activities with lunch provided. Ohio State Extension Small Ruminant Extension Specialist Braden Campbell will discuss FAMACHA certification and fecal egg floats/counts. John Yost, Ohio State Extension educator in Wayne County, will cover pasture management. Shelby Tedrow, Ohio State Extension Program Assistant in Wayne County, will discuss blood sampling.

The cost to attend is $40 at the door. Space is limited to 20 participants. Preregistration is required.

Contact Tedrow at 330-264-8722 or tedrow.28@osu.edu with questions and to preregister.